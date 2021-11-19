Former villa chaplain, Prof Yusuf Obaje, has said Nigeria is building a nation on trial and error, stating that all should take the blame for the current challenges.

Speaking at a workshop and book launch organised by Network for African Congregational Theology (NetACT) held yesterday at Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, Obaje said what Nigerians are going through is not a product of the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that the people have not defined the Nigeria they want.

Obaje, who also said that vote-buying will not decide the outcome of the 2023 general elections, conceded that the people are already determined to elect leaders of their choice.

“I don’t think we have collectively defined the Nigeria that we want because to the best of my knowledge, we have no national ideology. This country has no ideological foundation. I have cried over it. I have said it, and written about it.

“As a matter of fact, in the last confab, I presented about 68-pages on the need for us to have a national dream that defines what we want to be. Unfortunately, I was told that the paper was for the future. But I then published it with the title: ‘The Nigerian Equation: A Categorical Imperative for National Ideology’. In the absence of that, we are trying to build a nation through trial and error,” Obaje said.

“Let me say emphatically, what we are going through is not a product of the leadership of President Muhammadu,” Obaje said.