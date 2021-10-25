The Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has restated the readiness of his administration towards initiating policies that will better the lives of the people especially the youth.

Buni in a statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media, Mamman Mohammed, said the governor made this known when he received in audience members of the Buni/Gubana foundation in Damaturu.

The governor said as a government of the people, his administration will continue to concentrate on issues that have a positive impact on the lives of the people for a better Yobe.

He charged the foundation to be futuristic, adding that the future of the state lies in the hands of the youth.

Buni restated the commitments of the government towards improving the education sector, enhanced healthcare and robust economy for the state.

“We should bury all differences and work for the future and progress for the good of a greater Yobe,” he said.

The members of the foundation reassured the governor of their commitments towards contributing their quota for the development of the state.

They equally commended and congratulated governor Buni for the giant stride recorded within his short stay in office especially in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, and commerce and road construction assuring their unflinching support to the government for more progress.