By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the sustenance of peace and development of rural communities as part of efforts to strengthen the security and development of the state.

Wike gave the assurance yesterday while speaking during a consultative meeting between stakeholders of Ekporo community of Eleme local government area and Ogu community in Ogu-Bolo local government area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said he was elated about the continued peace and receptive attitude of both communities to foster the resettlement of displaced members of Ekporo community.

He observed that the consultative meeting was scheduled as a follow-up to strengthen the peace, unravel grey concerns and ensure the mutual understanding of both communities that were involved in the crisis that evacuated Ekporo people from their community eight years ago.

The governor re-emphasized that his desire to fast-track the development and resettlement of Ekporo people in a united and peaceful atmosphere is non-negotiable.

He said: “Government is here to make certain that we do not only bury the past, but that we forgive each other and move forward. In doing

this, we wish to achieve the resettlement of Ekporo people in a peaceful and united atmosphere.

“We believe that this can be achieved when the Ekporo people and their neighbours, Ogu people are both properly informed and are on same page on the subject matter.

“This meeting is another deliberate measure to confirm that stakeholders of both communities inform their people and agree with

government on the development and resettlement of the Ekporo people in a peaceful and conducive environment without anyone overstepping their bounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all understand the delicate place of peace in any developmental stride. If our communities must develop, there must be peaceful

co-existence.”