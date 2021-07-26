Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni says his administration remains committed to the provision of basic infrastructure among other social amenities for improved welfare of the people of the state.

Buni, represented by his deputy, Hon Idi Barde Gubana said this while hosting top government officials, clerics, politicians, and businessmen for Sallah Walima to mark the Eid El- Kabir celebrations at the Government House, Damaturu.

The governor explained that this administration considers welfare of people, especially workers a priority, hence the prompt payment of civil servant’s salary even before the month end.

“Yobe State Government was able to pay its civil servants their July salary since 16th of the month, the invaluable gesture was to enable them enjoy the Sallah festivities with their family members.”

Buni used the forum and expressed gratitude to God the almighty for a peaceful Sallah celebration across the state.

The representative of the governor said Buni has extended his greetings to all citizens from Saudi Arabia where he is performing his Hajj and prayed for the country and Yobe in particular.

The governor encouraged the citizens to intensify prayers for peace, progress and bumper harvest for this year’s cropping season.

Buni also charged civil servants to be punctual, committed and dedicated to their duties, to ensure good governance and economic development.

Prayers were offered at the end of the Walima for peace and progress of the state and the nation in general.

ADVERTISEMENT