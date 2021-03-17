ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola |

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has said the Commission remains resolute in providing developmental initiatives to the northeast region.

The chief executive officer, NEDC, Mohammad Alkali, who disclosed this while receiving the management of Federal Radio Corporation Nigeria (FRCN) in Abuja, yesterday, said the commission had been able to achieve a number of feats since its inception.

Such feats, according to him, include, “Humanitarian Intervention, provision of food and non-food items across the North East Zone.

“Provision of 10,000 mass housing units, for the IDP returnees/person of concerns with 1,000 units already completed at Ngowom town of Mafa LGA in Borno State under the Presidential Intervention Projects.