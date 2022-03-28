The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni said his administration is committed to reforming Tsangaya and Almajiri system of education for better results.

Buni stated this while declaring open a three-day stakeholders engagement on critical areas of Tsangaya and Almajiri reforms organised by Yobe State Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Damaturu.

The governor, represented by his Deputy Hon Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) said education remains the priority of his administration adding that the government will not only reform education in all its ramifications but enlighten the citizens over facing the ever-growing challenges of development.

He said, Qur’anic, Almajiri or Tsangaya schools have played a vital role in literacy and religious upbringings of the people adding that Yobe has since during the colonial era remained the centre of Islamic knowledge in the West African sub-region.

Buni said, “It was against this background that during the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, some States took some unacceptable measures that almost strangulated Tsangaya education in their areas.

“However, in Yobe State we carefully adopted a measure that accommodated the Tsangaya system without compromising the COVID-19 prevention protocol culminating in migration of many Almajiris to the state.

“You may be glad to note that some of these Almajiris joined our special programme and took up donated start-up materials for their income generation and self-reliance,” he said.

The governor who described the theme of the engagement “Tsangaya Education and Contemporary Challenges” as apt said it was aimed at “Sensitizing the Alarammas, Gonis and critical stakeholders on imperativeness of reforming the system, determined the best course of actions that will ensure sustainable solutions to Almajiri and Tsangaya phenomenon in the state in addition to analyze the best practices that can lead to the realization and resuscitation of the decayed Tsangaya education particularly as it relates to the issues of integration, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.”

Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education and also chairman state steering committee on Tsangaya education reform Dr Mohammed Sani Idriss while speaking said the committee was able to identify 3838 Tsangaya schools with about 200, 000 ALmajiris including their ulamas.