Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration is committed to the welfare of all the serving and retired judicial officers in the state.

The governor, while speaking at the flag off of the 2021/2022 Legal year, held at Ibadan, Oyo state commended the judiciary for supporting his administration in the actualisation of the reforms in judiciary sector as contained the roadmap for accelerated development of Oyo state, 2019-2023.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government,(SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, stated that his administration had secured the approval of the National Judicial Commission for the appointment of five Judicial Officers, adding that four of them are for the High Court, while the remaining one is for the Customary Court of Appeal.

He maintained that the government was standardizing the selection and recruitment process in the judiciary to sanitize the sector, adding that Oyo state House of Assembly has already approved the appointment of Justice Moshood Abass as the president of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The governor further explained that judiciary would be getting unprecedented capital budget inflow in the 2022 budget, as an additional N6 billion capital projects has been included in the budget.

He said: “It, indeed, gives me great pleasure to be here with you today to kick start the 2021/2022 Legal Year. The beginning of a new Legal Year, which comes after the usual annual vacation in the judiciary, is a refreshing time that affords Your Lordships and all stakeholders in the sector to re-calibrate and pitch for higher heights of service delivery for our people.

“Let me start by commending the Judiciary in Oyo state for standing firmly with us in the actualization of the judiciary sector version of the roadmap for accelerated development of Oyo state, 2019-2023, our governance template, which encapsulates welfare for serving and retired judicial officers and workers.’’