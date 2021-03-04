By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Director-general of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch Safety Agency, Dr Uche Mike Chukwuma, has declared that the deployment of operatives of the Neighbourhood Watch Corps to communities in the state was just for intelligence gathering.

The Corps had yesterday deployed its operatives to communities in the state more than two years after soldiers from the 6 Division, Nigerian Army disrupted their training at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam in Tai local government area of Rivers State.

Chukwuma, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the corps would ensure a synergy between its operatives and leaders of communities where they were deployed as well as an inter-agency relationship with federal security agencies in the state.

He said: “Our job is not only in the local government areas, it covers the entire state. They are being deployed to the communities for

intelligence gathering, which they will share with the Police.

“We have started reorientation for them considering the fact that they

were trained about two years ago. It is going to be continuous

because security is more of a practical experience.

“Once they are on ground, we will be visiting them from time to time,

from local government to local government to be updating them and

checking how far they are doing.

“We will also make sure that they are working in synergy with

community chiefs, the community leaders and also making sure that

there is inter-agency relationship existing between them and federal

security agencies in Rivers State.”