The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), said it is well prepared to declare a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action soonest.

Rising from its congress meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, the zonal coordinator of ASUU Abuja zone, Dr. Salahu Mohammed Lawal, said the Union was not going into any signing of new agreement, neither new negotiation nor new memorandum of understanding/memorandum of action with the Federal Government.

The Union blamed the government for her blatant refusal to implement the famous February 7, 2019 Memorandum of Action (MoA), which contained important highlights of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement and aggregated the cardinal arguments of the 2012 and 2013 MoUs and the 2017 MoA and for the failure to implement the December 2020 MoA which signing ended the longest strike in the history of the nation.

“Only an insensitive government would refuse to implement the noble proposals contained in that historic document. Here we are in 2022, more than one year since the suspension of the nine-month strike, still waiting on the FGN to do the needful.

“It is needless to say that our members are sick and tired of this manner and level of irresponsibility, insensitiveness and paying lip service to the education sector.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, our great Union has in the past one month undertaken a comprehensive review of the FGN’s handling of our welfare (where a Professor takes a gross salary of 416,000 naira only); level of implementation of our agreements and timelines, and lackadaisical attitude to tertiary education in Nigeria.

“As a follow up, ASUU has commenced a one week campus-by-campus mobilization, sensitization and conscientization of its members nationwide on the State of the Union viz a viz our cardinal demands and next line of action. Barring any last-ditch positive response from the FGN, therefore, we are well prepared to declaring a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike soonest,” the Union said.

Lawal further said that the impending strike is beyond any watered-down release of funding for the revitalization of public universities and beyond any devalued and staggered payment of earned academic allowances.

“We are not going into the signing of new agreement; neither new negotiation nor new memorandum of understanding / memorandum of action. We are at the point of reasonable action on the part of the government. We insist on immediate and full implementation of our demands as contained in the December, 2020 MOA. To wit, the immediate signing into law and implementation of the Renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement as submitted by the Munzali Jibril Committee in May 2021,” he added.

On the unconditional deployment of the home-grown innovation of personnel administration and payment solution called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as replacement for IPPIS in the Nigerian University System, the Union said UTAS was subjected to over 500 different tests in the past one year by some relevant Federal Government agencies and passed with distinction.