By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, and his deputy, William Ekong, have expressed their desire to beat the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone in the double-legged Africa Cup Nations qualifying series.

The duo, who spoke ahead of Friday’s game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, said their teammates were hungry for victory in both games as they wanted to assure an early spot in the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, after losing one and drawing the other in their first two matches of the qualification series, will look to make life difficult for the Super Eagles in tomorrow’s encounter.

The Coach John Keister wards have not had the upper hand against Nigeria since beating the Eagles in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Freetown 19 years ago.

Kenyan official Peter Waweru Kamaku will be the centre referee, with his compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot (assistant referee 1), Tony Mudanyi Kidiya (assistant referee 2) and Anthony Juma Ogwayo (fourth official) also on duty, while Solomon Gebreselassie Abebe from Ethiopia will be the match commissioner and Attama Ibrahim Boureima from Niger Republic will be the referee assessor.

After Friday’s encounter, the Super Eagles will fly to Freetown on Monday for Tuesday’s clash with the Leone Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium