The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) at the weekend in Abuja commended the inspiring legacies left behind by both former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia and chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja chapter, Hauwa Evelyn Shekarau.

Speaking when he led the members of the executive of the union to pay sympathy visits to console the two families in their Abuja homes, the president of SOKAPU, Jonathan Asake, noted that their deaths were not only a trying time for Southern Kaduna but the state and the country at large.

Addressing the widow of Mailafia, Asake noted: “Your husband was a voice to the voiceless and was concerned in bringing justice and fairness to all across ethnic and religious divides.

“In life he dreamed of a nation where all would find fulfillment and be treated justly. He was worried at the ravaging insecurity ripping across the country and refused to be silent in the face of intimidation.

“We recall the invitations extended to him by the nation’s secret police and how he vowed not to let go in telling truth to power, no matter whose ox is gored.”

Mrs Mailafia responded by thanking the SOKAPU leadership and recalled how the union was so dearly loved and admired by her husband. She advised the union to be prayerful and strive towards the attainment of its sole dream that is anchored on unity in diversity.

At the home of Shekarau, the SOKAPU leader extolled the virtues of the legal luminary who until her death was the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the NBA.

“Shekarau was a committed patriot and defender of the oppressed. Her footprints on the sands of advocating for the rights of children and women remain indelible. Where injustices against women and children were prevalent, she was always engaged in rallying critical stakeholders to confront them,” he said.