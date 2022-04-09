Following the incidence of a system collapse bringing about nationwide electricity blackout in the country, the federal government has said investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure have begun.

A terse statement signed by the minister of power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, and made available to LEADERSHIP, said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), were in the process of restoring supply.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,” the statement added.