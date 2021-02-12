Nigerian journalists can now voluntarily register for new security feature specifically tailored to protect their Facebook and linked Instagram profiles from harassment, hacking and generally from online abuse and harm.

Facebook yesterday announced the roll out of stronger security features for people who work at news organisations across the nation to voluntarily register as journalists in order to protect their Facebook profiles, while accessing benefits, tools and features built with journalists’ needs in mind. Facebook has also provided the option for journalists to extend this protection to their linked Instagram accounts.

Registered journalists will also have access to CrowdTangle Search and can also apply for Facebook Blue Badge Verification.

This new registration feature provides protection of information and online presence on Facebook against harassment and potential hacking threats for journalists and media professionals who are at a higher risk of online abuse and harm.

Facebook said registration is voluntary. Journalists and news media professionals are encouraged to register as a journalist using their personal Facebook account.

Facebook is providing this feature to journalists living in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, France, Ireland,

Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Finland, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, South Africa and Kenya.