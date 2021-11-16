Former chief of staff of the Rivers State Government House, Chief Tony Okocha, has said leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, were mobilising 50,000 members of the party for the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate.

Okocha, who was the chief of staff during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He applauded the National Assembly on its decision on direct primaries for political parties in the country, saying that by that singular act, the federal lawmakers have taken the power back to the people.

The APC chieftain said: “We thank the National Assembly for approving that power should go back to the people. By their decision on direct primaries, they have naturally taken power back to the people.

“We are here to mobilise for Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023 and our mission is to mobilise a minimum of 50,000 APC supporters in Rivers State so that we will all participate in the primaries that will make him the candidate of the party and subsequently the president of Nigeria.

“All the groups that support Tinubu in Rivers State have agreed to coalesce together and we are working towards his emergence. All the groups met and agreed to coalesce all our interests because we are not going to do Tinubu one and Tinubu two.

“We are all working together to ensure that Tinubu becomes the candidate of APC first and foremost. Then, at the general election, we shall all go out and elect him as President of Nigeria.”

Okocha, who is also the coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Vanguard (BATSV) in Rivers State, described Tinubu as competent, experienced and detribalised leader.

He said, “We are supporting Tinubu because we know that he has a Midas touch. We know Tinubu is competent; we know he is experienced and we know that he is detribalised.

“If you have a nationalist like that, why won’t you support him? He has a track record of performance and we know that he is going to transform Nigeria as he did in Lagos State.”