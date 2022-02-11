National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has said it has no plan to interfere in the court case filed by its erstwhile acting director-general, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, over his dismissal from office.

The agency described as false, reports that there are plots by NIA to compromise the court case.

Mr Wale Adesokan (SAN), counsel to the agency, in a letter to Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), lawyer to Ambassador Dauda, expressed concern over a communication by Agabi to the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), that the NIA was plotting among others, to arrest r Dauda.

While expressing concern that Agabi wrote Malami and copied others in the letter that was circulated in the media in January, the NIA lamented that they were not copied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA also rebuffed insinuations that it was plotting to compromise the judgment that had already been appealed and was looking expeditiously for the determination of its appeal against the judgment of the National Industrial Court which Dauda claimed upturned his dismissal.

Adesokan said, ” It is a rather surprising departure from the professional ethics of the Bar that in a matter or matters in which a Senior Advocate of Nigeria represented and still represents the defendants/appellants, a letter of that magnitude, which indubitably has put the conduct of a party to the proceedings in issue, is addressed and delivered to non-parties thereto. It is made worse by your failure to add us to the so many persons that you copied. With the greatest respect to you, it is professionally discourteous and not in the best interest of the Bar for anyone to sidestep counsel on record in the matter and address directly a letter of complaint, as in this case, to third parties, who are neither parties on record nor counsel thereof.”

”The assertion embodied in your letter that your client challenged his removal from office as the Acting Director General of the NIA is incorrect. For the record, the case instituted by your client at the National Industrial Court was to challenge his dismissal as a Director in NIA. Indeed, the Judgement of the National Industrial Court dated 18th October, 2020 (which has been appealed against) made an unequivocal finding of fact in this regard. At page 13 thereof, the learned trial Judge stated as follows:

“…although the Claimant mentioned in his affidavit that he was appointed the Acting Director General of the 2nd Defendant on 7th November, 2017 and he was later removed unceremoniously from that position, his removal from the position of Acting DG is not his cause of action in this case,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT