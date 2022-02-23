The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has warned members of the public that the service was not undertaking any recruitment, hence they should be wary of fraudsters

This is even as it informed desperate job seekers that some scammers had gone the extra mile to open a ‘recruitment’ portal codenamed ‘NCoS 2023 Recruitment Exercise’ and were charging fees purportedly to access the ‘recruitment’ portal.

According to a disclaimer by its national spokesperson, Francis Enobore on Tuesday, NCoS said unsuspecting members of the public were being lured by various means into fraudulent job interviews.

The service said some fraudulent persons had been using various dubious means, ranging from text messages, social media platforms, among other means to forge letters, to invite unsuspecting members of the public for job interviews in a purported recruitment by them.

The statement by Enobore reads in part, “It has come to the notice of the management of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) that some unscrupulous elements have opened a ‘recruitment’ portal codenamed ‘NCoS 2023 Recruitment Exercise’ and charging fees purportedly to access the ‘recruitment’ portal.

“The service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently, ongoing and there is no official portal opened to that effect.

Applicants are therefore advised to beware of fraudsters out to fleece unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

“It is important to note that, recruitment into the Service, when vacancy exists and approval is secured from the appropriate quarter, is usually opened to the public for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online. The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement or access fees.

“Whoever transacts any business with the operators of the said portal or any unauthorised individual(s) or group(s) for the purpose of securing appointment into the NCoS does so at his or her own risk. “