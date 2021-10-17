A former senate president, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on a collective drive to rebuild Nigeria to its desired position.

Ayu, who emerged the consensus national chairman of PDP in the North a few days ago, said this while playing host to a delegation led by a former Nigerian ambassador to Canada, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher.

He said his emergence as PDP consensus candidate had demonstrated that Nigeria is not as divided as people think, adding that the party would take over power from the people who are destroying the country.

He said the current leadership has polarised the country, making people to believe that the country had fallen apart. He charged prepared youths to come forward and take over leadership as the PDP is ready to create an opening for them to excel.

“There’s so much hopelessness now but I don’t think that Nigerians should lose hope. There is insecurity, hunger and massive devaluation of the currency but we are in the process of rebuilding hope in our country.

“What is needed is for good people to come together and rebuild the country. So PDP is on a mission of rebuilding Nigeria. We can make Nigeria great again, Nigeria can rise up again.

“I believe we can do it. We need every hand on deck because the PDP as a party alone cannot do it. We need every body whether you are a creative writer, civil society or you are in the private sector,” he said.

Ayu further commended the region for selecting him from a minority extraction while stating that the crisis in PDP is over. “We will build on that and will be reaching out to everybody,” he said.

He called on the clergy to keep praying for Nigeria, expressing hope that the country would be restored to its glory.

Earlier, Hagher said the country was in crisis and needs someone like the former senator to restore hope to the people.

“I’m grateful that the PDP in their wisdom came together in total solidarity without quarrel or bickering and endorsed you for this.

“Nigeria is witnessing a great challenge, there’s a decay in democracy and increase in the state of poverty. All of these is due to leadership collapse, this is what Nigerians are looking up towards your chairmanship.

“They are looking forward towards a rebirth, an emergence of a new leader that’s concerned with the downtrodden, a leadership that will not sit and a kind of cabal, a leadership that will not be hijacked by the elite to the exclusion of the citizens,” he added.