The people of Ibagun/Okelele community in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State, on Saturday, said they were overwhelmed by the number of projects the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has executed in the area in the last two years.

They also praised the governor for appointing indigenes of the area into key political offices.

The people of Ibagun, who boasts of largest votes in Ilorin East local government area, therefore, expressed their support for AbdulRazaq’s second term bid.

Speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Ibagun ward, the chairman of the party in the ward, AbdulRauf Adanla, listed the projects executed in the area by the Governor AbdulRazaq administration to include the construction of Jagun/Alagbado road, Larokun/GDSS Amule road, Alawo/Dada/Alagbado road and the citing of the Infectitious Diseases Centre in Alagbado.

The chairman listed government appointees from the area to include the Special Adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salau; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alh Muyideen Aliyu, and Technical Assistant on Agriculture, AbdulQawwiy Cook-Olododo, among host of board members.

While apologising on behalf of the people of Ibagun ward to the governor over the recent verbal attacks on his personality by a political office holder from Ibagun ward, Adanla said: ” he people of Ibagun ward appreciate the love of the governor for them and are solidly behind him.”

He advised the concerned political office holder to face his legislative work in Abuja and stop further verbal attacks on the governor “who has come to wipe the tears of the people of Kwara State and rescue the state from the yolk of underdevelopment which had been its lot before the advent of AbdulRazaq administration.”

In his lecture, renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Umar Faruq Babatunde, acknowledged the giant strides of the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq in the last two years and prayed God to grant the governor a successful tenure.

The event was attended by Alh Bashiru Adigun (SA, Political Communications), Alhaja Bolanle Ismail (SA, Women Empowerment), Alh Isiaka Danmaigoro (SA, Religious Affairs), Dr Ghali Alaaya, APC stalwarts; Alh Obalowu Amule and Alh Sulyman Buhari and a state lawmaker, Hon. Ali Jimoh.