By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Barely four months to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which will start July 23, 2021, Nigeria’s minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, said the country’s athletes are preparing ‘silently’ for the Games.

The minister, spoked at the Evaluation of Athletes organised by the Olamide George-led faction of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), said not all preparatory processes were being publicised.

“Preparations are ongoing at various levels, but some of these will not make it to the pages of the newspapers and the media and it’s deliberate too.

“We have several plans running almost concurrently too, for our foreign-based athletes and home-based athletes. But not all of these will be in the newspapers,” Dare said.

Dare in a statement by his Media Aide, Kola Daniel, showered encomium on young Nigerian athletes that set new personal records at the event and urged them to put in their very best to surpass the feet achieved by Chioma Ajunwa and greats Nigerian athletes.

According to him the two-day meet was impressive as momentum was being gained ahead of the Olympics.

“I think the two-day meet we have had in Akure is good. I followed what happened yesterday (Saturday), and I think we are gaining momentum as regards the Olympics.

“But what gladdens my heart is the young athletes setting personal records. One can see the excitement, the competitiveness, and I think the future of Nigeria in the track and field event is great.”

The AFN factional president, Olamide George, said the body would continue to assess the readiness of home-based athletes ahead of the Olympics through competitions, while also discovering new talents.

George said several athletes have continued with their blistering form by posting good times, especially Enoch Adegoke who recorded an impressive 10.38 seconds in the 100 metres.