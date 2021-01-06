BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, yesterday said the state government and the people of Kaduna State are proud of the role the late LEADERSHIP Newspapers founder, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah played in advancing development in the country.

According to el-Rufai, the Nigerian media should sustain the legacies

left behind by the chairman and publisher of LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

In his condolence message, the governor said he was proud of Nda-Isaiah’s role in advancing development in the country.

He said, “On behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State, I extend

our sincere condolences over the passing of my brother and dear friend

Sam Ndanusa Isaiah, whose sad death occurred on the 11th December2020.

“As a firm believer in the role of the free press in advancing the development outcomes of our nation, I was very proud of hisstewardship of the Leadership Newspaper Group and how he used it to

further the course of balanced reporting, stimulate intellectual debates and most importantly, speak truth to power.

“While it is my prayer and hope that Almighty Allah grants your family

the fortitude to bear this heavy loss, I ask that we all hold onto his legacies

and take consolation in the fact that Sam Nda-Isaiah contributed immensely in ideas and hard work to the development of the media space and press freedoms in Nigeria.”