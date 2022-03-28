Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has declared that he and his teammates are fully focusing on Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff duel with Ghana’s Black Stars, with the determination to put up a performance that will earn Nigeria a seventh appearance at the global football showpiece.

Speaking before the team training on Sunday’s night at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Musa said all the players including himself want to go to the World Cup. “All the players, including myself, want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important because it could be my last World Cup. I enjoyed the last two finals that I participated in, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. I want to experience it again. Most of the players in the present squad have not been to the World Cup and they desire to be there.

“We all know it won’t be easy. Ghana will come here to do battle but we are ready for whatever they turn up with. I will not say more than that.”

Nigeria has the distinct advantage to pull through to Qatar at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, with the Eagles to play in front of a capacity of 60,000 fans after the Nigeria Football Federation secured a go-ahead from the Confederation of African Football for maximum capacity.

Nigeria has been at every FIFA World Cup finals since 1994, except the 2006 edition in Germany, and reached the Round of 16 in USA 1994, France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

