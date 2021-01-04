The president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has assured Nigerians that the Olympic body will do everything to ensure that Nigerian athletes excel this year, especially at the Tokyo Olympics as they await the vaccines for all athletes and officials to be able to withstand the ravaging pandemic.

Gumel, who gave assurance in his new year message to the Olympic family and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events.

However, while commending Sports Federation Presidents for their support, hands of fellowship and zeal to take sports to the next level, a feat where legacies will be a toast to behold, he charged the athletes and officials that have qualified and those seeking qualifications to see this as a call to serve their fatherland.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member expressed his happiness for the listening ears of their grand Patron and President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who he said is building a good future for the youths.

He was also appreciative of the support and collaborative effort of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to take sports to its desired height.

“Also, we commend him on his adopt-an-athlete initiative where training funds were provided for both home and foreign-based athletes to add to what the International Olympic Committee and Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa gave out initially.

The renovation works at the National Stadia in Abuja and Lagos will be a boost for our athletes when it’s ready for use”