Arrangements are in top gear by Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) for the official launch of Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF) in Calabar, scheduled for April 19.

Programme officer for the Bridge Leadership Foundation, Ms Rosemond Edem, stated this in Calabar yesterday while speaking on the programme of activities lined up for the Foundation’s event.

Edem who spoke on the theme,”Fate of the Union: A case for Intentional political Leadership in Africa”, stated that the Fellowship will become the Foundation’s flagship programme after its official launch.

She said that the foundation which was formed in 2011 was formed to raise a community of inspired, equipped and influential young leaders who will be able to lead themselves and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edem stated: “It is interesting to note that the Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship is a non-partisan project delivered through mixed learning modules with a view to deepening and improving the quality of Nigeria’s leadership pool.

“The programme is a one-year multi-site fellowship where fellows will over the course of one year gain access to bespoke content delivered on subject matter experts with practical and hands-on experience.