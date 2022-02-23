North Central Women Forum(NCWF) converged on Kaduna today and resolved to work with their hard earn resources to ensure that Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is elected President come 2023.

The women forum said the decision to declare support for governor Ugwuanyi, popularly called “Gburugburu” is the manner he has been able to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu as well as assist women and the downtrodden to grow their businesses.

The women forum with members drafted from Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) held a “Crucial Meeting on Who to Support during the forthcoming 2023 election” at Epitome Hotel, Barnawa, Kaduna State with a call on all Nigerians to support power shift to the Igbos , because it is long overdue.

According to the forum, the decision to hold the meeting in Kaduna was strategic for the mothers, who expressed worries over threats of political divisions; insecurity, high rate of poverty and unemployment, and socio-ecomomic problems militating progress and development of Nigeria under the President Buhari led APC administration.

In a communique jointly signed by the Coordinator of the Forum , issued after the crucial meeting , the North Central Women Forum resolved to throw their weight behind Governor Ugwuanyi, whom they described as the most women friendly governor and Detribalised leader.

The nine point communique jointly signed by Coordinator and Secretary of the North Central Women Forum, Christian Solomon Azege and Secretary Hajiya Amina Kure, stated: “ He is currently the only governor of a state, who came on board and remembered the welfare of the women , traders and the downtrodden .

“One of the reasons we resolved to endorse Governor Ugwuanyi as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 is because of

his far reaching Traders Empowerment Scheme launched in 2017 to assist genuine women traders and various businesses, irrespective of state of origin, religion or ethnicity.

