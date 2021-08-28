About 64 students of Lagos residents studying in University of Jos, Plateau State evacuated by Lagos State government who arrived Lagos from Jos following recent killings in the state have said they were still traumatized by the massacre they witnessed in the state.

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had earlier ordered the evacuation of Lagos State indigenes and residents studying in University of Jos, Plateau State following recent killings of over 23 persons by alleged invading Fulani herdsmen.

The students who arrived the state Secretariat, and received at Folarin Coker Building, at about 2.10 pm, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on behalf of the state Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, expressed their appreciation to Mr. Governor for coming to their rescue promptly.

The Representatives of the Students, Master Jinadu, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for prompt evacuation and rescue because they had been experiencing tense situations and sleepless nights since the incident.

He urged the state government not to relent on its efforts to rescue over 80 other students who were still stranded in University of Jos, ” We are still highly traumatized by the massacre we witnessed in Jos. Our students are still stranded, they have been calling them asking for when the rescue team is coming back for their evacuation. Please send more rescue team to evacuate them on time.”

The students specially thanked Mr. Governor, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Tertiary Education, Youth and Student Relations, Mr. Tayo Sanyaolu for their efforts in ensuring their safe arrival.

Omotoso, speaking on behalf of the state government, described the intervention as practical demonstration of the Governor Sanwo-Oulu commitment to protection of lives and property of residents, irrespective of their locations which is part of the six pillars of the state developmental Agenda THEMEs.

He thanked God for their safe arrival, saying it could only be God who has brought them safe and sound to Lagos from a war-like zone.

Omotoso added that it showed that the Lagos State government had the ability and capacity to response to any emergency especially when it concerns the people of the state, particularly, the youths adding that the major lesson was that they should always be good ambassadors of their families and government at all times.