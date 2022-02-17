Three days into the one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the federal government said it was surprised that the lecturers took the action.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, expressed the government’s position on the matter yesterday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the presidential villa, Abuja

According to him, it is not the federal government’s fault if there has been no agreement after several negotiations between both parties.

He said, “ASUU, unfortunately, they have gone on strike and I am looking for them because all the issues are being addressed.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands but renegotiations are going on. They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at. A committee is looking at it. Immediately it finishes, the government is meant to announce what it had accepted. Then suddenly, I heard them going on strike,” he said.

On allegations by the union of his absence from meetings, Adamu said, “ASUU will never say that. I always call the meetings myself. The meetings I didn’t attend were those that happened when I was in hospital in Germany. We want a peaceful resolution. The federal government is ready to meet them on all issues they have raised and if there are so many meetings and the gap is not closing, then I think it’s not the fault of the government.

“There is a solution to this. The negotiations are the solutions and that is why I have said that I am surprised that ASUU has gone on strike,” he said.

On the time frame for reaching an agreement, the minister declared, “I can’t give you time. I am ready to reach an agreement with ASUU now but since I’m not the only one, I can’t give you time, but certainly, we are going to reach an agreement very soon.”

Commenting on the allegations of disparity in cut-off marks for common entrance examinations across various parts of the country, the minister said the low cut-off marks in the North are meant to comply with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

“I have nothing to say on that. I am not aware of any difference unless it is meant to satisfy the requirements of federal character.

I think federal character is required for the nation and it is accepted. There is nothing we can do about that. There would come a time when it would not be necessary,”, he said.

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has debunked reports that travelers were attacked by armed robbers within the premises of Itakpe train station in Kogi State.

The minister was responding to a question over an incident which reportedly occurred within the premises of the train station.

He, however, said there was an incident, it was not within the perimeters of the train station, but on the road from the station to the community, adding that there are meant to be policemen within all the stations.