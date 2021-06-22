Following the incessant killings, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Monday assured that proactive steps were being taken by his administration to secure the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Board of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, the governor said that the people of the state would see more visible actions being taken by the government to secure the state.

He maintained that his government would continue to take the issue of security of lives and property, and people being able to go about their lawful endeavours, seriously.

Governor Makinde stated that contrary to the negative pictures being painted by those hell-bent on politicising the insecurity situation, a lot more people and businesses have been coming to the state as a result of the policies of the administration.

He called on residents not to panic but join hands with the government to secure the state.

“We know that because of the policies of this administration, a lot of people are coming into Oyo State, and when you have more and more people coming in, it will come with its own set of challenges and with opportunities as well.

“In the days ahead, we will also let the people of Oyo State know the things we are doing as far as security is concerned. And when they see security operatives all around, they must give them total support.’’

“Yes, I can go to Igangan and take responsibility for some of these activities but security is our collective responsibility.

It is not just for the government or governor alone. So, everybody needs to come on board and play their own part,” he said.