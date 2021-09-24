Director General of National Theatre, Prof Sunday E. Ododo has said his vision is to take National Theatre across the country via the many programmes of the institution.

Ododo who spoke during his conferment of the Fellow of Theatre Arts (fta) title by the National Association of Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), said the National Theatre is not just the iconic building, rather it is an institution, a cultural concept for the nation.

In the bid to move the theatre to other parts of the country, his administration have come up with several activities such as the Horns and Flute festival, and the Royal Regalia exhibition both of which will be a combined exhibition to be taken across the country. There is also the Talent Hunt for youths, which he said will take the institute to the nooks and crannies of the country to fish out young talents to project to the national platform.

He noted a new dimension to the National Theatre’s maiden Public Play Readings which kicked off in August, saying the programme will now be moved from campus to campus.

While the response from prospective sponsors at the stakeholders’ summit were positive, and the apex theatre is currently mapping out general and specific strategic plans for the sponsors, Ododo called for more sponsorship in making the vision to reality.

“Government alone can no longer fund all of these. The roundtable was for prospective partners to sit down with us and see which programmes they are able to key into and fund.

“That’s why we want to come out with a marketing strategy for these products, then the gains for those who want to sponsor, because no one wants to put in money where there are no returns. We want to domesticate to each sponsor so that they know vividly what they stand to gain, and they will be encouraged to invest money to make this happen.”

Contented with the award from the NANTAP, the DG said the title signifies his victory over all aspect of theatre practice, professionalism and scholarship, having been conferred titles of fellowship of the Society of Nigerian Theatre Academicians (SONTA) and the fellowship of the National Academy of Letters (NAL) in the past.

He reiterated his determination to expand the frontiers of theatre practice in his role as the National Theatre director general.