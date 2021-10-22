Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday disclosed that it is unrelenting to ensure that the federal government concedes to its proposal of dialogue to ensure unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ohanaeze had earlier called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Kanu is produced in court on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

It said the call became necessary to prove to the global community that Nnamdi Kanu is not only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process is not contemplated while on trial.

Reacting to the presence of Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in court, yesterday, to face his trials, the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia said the diplomatic engagements by Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide under the leadership of Professor George Obiozor has apparently yielded a positive result as the federal government has through the Department of State Service (DSS) bowed to the overwhelming demands of Ndigbo by producing Kanu in court.

He said producing Kanu in court is one step forward in Ohanaeze’s determined moves towards ensuring that the Afara Ukwu Prince is set free in no distant time.

“The monitoring team of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by former governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Nwosu, Ezeigbo 1 of Abuja, Barr Goddy Uwazurike was also in court to monitor proceedings and report back to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to ensure that the FG toes the path of wisdom by conceding to the proposal for Dialogue and Alternative Dispute Resolution which will ensure the unconditional freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all members of IPOB detained across Nigeria.

“While commending Nigerians from all walks of life for the extraordinary interest and solidarity they have demonstrated for the current Igbo travails, I urge our youths to show restraint, prudence and maturity in their legitimate demands for equity, justice and fairness,” he stated.