Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is working within its timelines for the nationwide resumption of continuous voter registration (CVR) on June 28.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Okoye said that the commission was on course, especially with the development of an online portal to be deployed for the exercise.

“The online registration portal is almost ready and will be rolled out for the continuous voter registration slated to commence on June 28.

“The online portal has been demonstrated and adjustments made. It will have an online locator of registration areas and polling units.

“The commission is progressing and working within the framework of its timelines,” Okoye said.

NAN reports that INEC had fixed June 28 for the resumption of its suspended CVR, with new technology.

The commissioner also outlined some critical activities within a timelines, leading to the restarting of the exercise.