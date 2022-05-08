16 bishops from West African countries under the auspices of Reunion of Episcopal Conferences of West Africa (RECOWA) have called on African leaders to live out their Christian vocation in fighting corruption, ethnocentrism, sectionalism, and all forms of injustice in the society.

They made the call in a communique signed by their president, Most Reverend Alexis Touabli Youlou of the Diocese of Agboville Cote D‘ivoire, issued at the end of the 4th general assembly of RECOWA held in Abuja.

“We strongly denounce the policies and practices of our governments and leaders who facilitate and permit the exploitation and marginalisation of our people and endanger the future of our children.

“Tragically some individuals engaged in acts of violence and terrorism have aggravated the state of insecurity in our sub-region. We call on all never to grow weary in denouncing and rooting out such evils in our midst.

“We, therefore, recognise the inherent dangers in our current society. We count greatly on the flickers of hope resonating in various spheres. We remain optimistic that none of the problems bedeviling our sub-region is insurmountable.

“However, we need to work together, with like minds in politics, religion, economics, social life, the media, in synergy to fight against all forms of man ‘s inhumanity to man,” the bishops stated.

They further called on African political, religious leaders, and all Africans to pursue what promotes peace and mutual edification in the society.