By Tayo Taiwo, Abuja

The federal government through the Ministry of Water Resources had said that it has already completed two (2) dams to reduce the occurrence of flooding in Nigeria.

Apart from that, it said the creation of the dams will also serve as irrigation for farmers which in turn provides more job opportunities and energy sufficiency to Nigerians.

The Minister of the ministry, Engr. Suleiman Adamu stated this in his keynote speech for the 27th Annual Regular Meeting of the National Council on Water Resources held yesterday in Abuja, with this year theme: “Managing Water Resources Crisis: the Nigerian Experience”

Adamu declared that out of the 37 Nos abandoned dam projects, the ministry had successfully completed (2) two dams in Amauzari in Imo state and the Amla-Otukpo Earth dam Benue state respectively.

He further said that some more projects through the completion have been achieved. He enlisted them as thus:

– Commenced the concession process for the Kashimbilla Dam (with 40MW Hydropower plant) concession process with the appointment of Transaction Adviser in June 2020;

In our collaborative effort, the Ministry signed an MoU with Kaduna State on Itisi Multipurpose Dam (with 40MW Hydropower plant) in May 2020;

Signed a completion contract in June 2020 for the Farin Ruwa Multipurpose Dam (with 20MW Hydropower plant);

Completed the Dadin Kowa Dam (with 40MW Hydropower plant) and is awaiting commissioning;

Under Public Private Partnership (PPP) Gurara Hydropower plant (30 MW) was Concessioned on 12th May 2020; among others.

In the light of this, Adamu reiterated that the ministry will not relent to achieving its objectives of Social Development Goal, SDG by 2030 in ensuring water for all Nigerians as part of the effort has already lifted additional 2.4million Nigerians to have access to potable water supply.

“It has been a herculean task, but we are determined and unrelenting in our quest to improve access to potable water, sanitation and hygiene, enhance food security through irrigation agriculture and the implementation of Water Resources projects and programmes to tackle the problems of unemployment and insecurity challenges facing the nation.

“The Ministry is poised to consolidate on past gains to set the water sector on the path of enviable growth and development”. He stated.

Adamu thereby enjoin all stakeholders at all states level to key into the flagship programme of the WASH Plan so as to make the goal a reality by 2030.

“However, all the initiatives put in place at the Federal level, especially programmes related to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Irrigation and Dam development as well as catchment management and flood control strategies cannot yield the desired results without a complete buy-in and wholesale corporation of all the States of the Federation.

“I therefore urge States to key-in religiously to our flagship programme, especially our WASH initiatives towards ensuring that Nigeria attains our target of being ODF by 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030”. Adamu said.