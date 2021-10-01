The ongoing military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara State has resulted to the arrest of no fewer than 2000 bandits’ informants as well as their food suppliers, the commissioner for information in the state, Ibrahim Dosara has disclosed.

This is just as he further disclosed that among the informants, currently giving out vital information on bandits’ modus operandi, were some highly placed people in the society.

Dosara also disclosed that no fewer than 80 percent of bandits had fled the state and that the remaining 20 percent of the bandits had resorted to feeding on raw millets and “okro” as their food suppliers chain had been cut off.

The commissioner added that banditry had been seriously degraded in the state as a result of the heavy military bombardment of the bandits who had over the years terrorised the good citizens of the state.

Dosara made the disclosures yesterday at an interactive session with newsmen in Kaduna and appreciated the good people of the state for their cooperation, support and prayers to end banditry in the state.

He also expressed government’s concern over the hardship experienced by the citizens since the commencement of the military onslaught on bandits a month ago, adding that the state government would before the end of week, restore telecommunication services shutdown in the wake of the military operations in the state.