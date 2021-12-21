The director-general of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Mr Adamu Adaji has said the placement of pillars along its border with Cameroon is witnessing massive development.

Adaji, who disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said about one thousand (1000) pillars have being placed

He said, “We are currently embarking on placement of pillars. Our international boundary department will let us know how many pillars are required.

“So far, we have placed over 1000 pillars. These are permanent pillars that are placed at strategic places to make the boundary very visible.”

Adaji also said there is declining trend in the incident of violent clashes arising from boundary disputes in the country as a result of the activities of the Commission.

“This does not however, remove the fact that the nation still witnesses occasional cases of destruction to human lives and properties from internal boundary clashes than from clashes over the country’s international boundaries

“We at the National Boundary Commission want to put a complete halt to the rather unfortunate trend whereby the creation of new State or Local Government units lead to hostilities along the affected boundaries. We want to remove all the existing frontiers of hostilities and create frontiers of peace

and harmony in which inter-community activities flourish along and across boundary lines.

“We want boundary dwellers to interact freely on the basis of mutual understanding and accommodation,” he added.

