Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday disclosed that his administration has spent about N 35billion on payment of pensions and gratuities of retired workers in the state since 2018.

Advertisements





Oyetola hinted that the administration has consistently released N509 million on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the old pension scheme, while not leaving out those on the contributory pension scheme.

Speaking on Wednesday during a lecture to commemorate Osun 2021 Civil Service Week in Osogbo, Oyetola said the state government has recently released the sum of N1,644,000,000 for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuity of retired civil servants.

At the event he presented bond certificates to some retirees in the state, Oyetola said the administration has been living up to its constitutional and fundamental responsibilities to guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens and as well ensure the people’s welfare since the inception in 2018 in spite of the depressed economy.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuously uplifting the standard of living of all categories of workers by taking their welfare as the topmost priority.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, lauded Governor Oyetola for standing by the workers, active and retired to promote the dignity of labour.

Advertisements

In their separate remarks, the pioneer President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, and Pioneer Osun Secretary to the State Government/Head of Service, Chief Moses Inaolaji Aboaba, applauded Governor Oyetola for not defaulting on the payment of salaries and pensions since assumption of office.