Some state governments have faulted the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over statements credited to him that the states were not supporting the federal government’s fight against insecurity in various parts of the country.

Anambra State commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said Adamu had praised the state governments for supporting the federal government in fighting insecurity.

Speaking at the 2021 first quarterly meeting of secretaries to state governments of the 36 states and the FCT last weekend in Abuja with the theme, “The Role of Secretaries to the State Governments in Strengthening sub-national Level Security Architecture,” the IGP said the states were not supporting the federal government to fight insecurity.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Awka, Adinuba said the IGP had commended the Anambra state government for the support it was giving the police.

Adinuba said sometime in October 2019 when IGP Adamu visited Anambra State during the launch of security facilities procured for the state police command’s special security operation code-named “Operation Nkpochapu” he expressed surprise at the quantum of “most modern security facilities for surveillance” procured as support for the police operations in the state.

Similarly, the Edo state government has faulted Adamu’s claims on alleged indifference of states to the security challenges facing the country.

A top official of the state, who sought anonymity, said: “I want to speak to you as security experts and someone who has been in government for some time and who has been a front liner between the state government and the security agencies. I want to limit myself to what Edo state government is doing before now in support of federal security agencies in the state.

“Don’t forget that the previous government before now established what we called ‘Operation Thunderstorm’ the then governor Adams Oshiomhole acquired hundreds of vehicles, communication gadgets, security kits and monthly allowances were also approved for all the federal security agencies attached to that outfit.

“The government then also supported the building of offices and accommodation for these security agencies which included the Police, Army, Air Force, and even tarring of roads in their working environment.

“Going forward, the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki, which I know at the inception of his administration, the first ever meeting held was on security and he emphasised on designing new security architecture for Edo state”.

“The chairman of that committee is the current Inspector-general of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the second person AIG Babatunde Kokumo, he was a member of the committee. I was a member of the committee as well, while Obaseki was the overall chairman of the committee and some other top experts.

The architecture was designed which berthed the new “Operation Wabizighan’ and in this architecture, a command and control centre has to be built, a tracking device is to be acquired from the best company in the world..

“Vehicles, motorcycles, communication gadgets, elbow, ankle boots were to be acquired and as I speak to you they were all acquired and issued to security forces. If you go around you will see vehicles of operation Wabizighan everywhere,” he said.

Also, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said security remains a top priority for his government, saying police operations are well-funded in the state.

He said the state was about to bridge technological and logistical gap in its security architecture, giving assurance that the state government would invest more in intelligence-led policing and improve operational capacity and welfare of personnel serving in Lagos.

“We have taken proactive measures to make the necessary budgetary provision for security. We will be committing N37.8 billion to public order and safety in 2021 because we fully understand the correlation between development and security. We will stop at nothing to flush out criminal elements whose sole aim is to foment chaos and perpetrate crimes. Lagos will offer no hiding place for bandits and criminals.”

Corroborating the governor, the commissioner of police, Hakeem , told LEADERSHIP Friday that the police have been enjoying full support from the state government through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

He said this had assisted the police in its bid to provide adequate security for both public and private schools in Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Police Command has designed an Operation Order to cater for deployment of personnel, surveillance, Patrol and strict monitoring of schools’ and students’ activities across the state.