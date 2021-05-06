BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said his administration has invested massively in education because of its belief in the development of the state through quality and standard education.

The governor said his administration’s intervention in education, particularly at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, has yielded results with the accreditation of 15 courses.

He said at the inception of his administration, the university had no accredited course.

Governor Akeredolu spoke yesterday in his office when he hosted the Governing Council of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, led by its chairman, Ms Idia Babalola.

Akeredolu, who said he will be commissioning one of the biggest molecular labs in the country at the UNIMED on Thursday, said he will also be opening the UNIMED College of Public Health at Bolorunduro, Ondo East local government area.

He said: “We have not left Akungba. We are also developing the institution. We have merged our School of Nursing and Midwifery with UNIMED.

“The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, is there. When we came in, it was not a functioning University. It was totally run down. For eight years, the government then did not work there.

“But immediately we came on board, we started work in that school. We have resuscitated the institution. We changed the face. We are committed to primary education. We have recruited teachers.”

The governor charged the Chairman of the Adeyemi College of Education Governor Council, Ms Babalola, to achieve the vision of a University status for the college.

He also urged the institution to rescind its pronouncement that no students should drive vehicles within the school premises.

The Governor said those whose parents can afford vehicles should be allowed to drive in the school.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council called for the Governor’s assistance to synergize on how to fast-track achieving the worthy vision of a University status for the college.