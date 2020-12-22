BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo and ADAH ABAH, Abuja

The outpouring of tributes to the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, continued yesterday with his alma mater, the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, saying the demise of the media mogul was a great loss of a worthy ambassador of the foremost institution.

The late Nda-Isaiah attended the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, from 1979 to 1983, and as a student of the great citadel of learning, he was the national editor-in-chief of the “Student Pharmacist”, the official publication of all the pharmacy schools in Nigeria.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, who took time to shower encomiums on the late pharmacist and media icon at a press conference yesterday, noted that the death was a major loss to OAU and the Faculty of Pharmacy of the institution in particular.

The VC said, “His death came to us as a rude shock, He was not only an asset to humanity but a worthy ambassador of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

“His death is indeed a major loss to OAU and the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Obafemi Awolowo University whom he devoted his time to, especially when called upon for one assignment or the other. We will surely miss him”.

Prof Ogunbodede condoled with the Nda-Isaiah family, the management of LEADERSHIP Group and Nigeria as a whole over the death of the OAU-trained Pharmacist, praying God to give all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He Was A Bridge Builder – NPC

Also, the National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday joined numerous government agencies that have eulogised the late Nda-Isaiah, describing him as a bridge builder.

This is contained in a condolence letter presented to the group managing director of LEADERSHIP Group, Muazu Elazeh, by the NPC chairman, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, when the latter paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of the media organisation in Abuja yesterday.

NPC said it was quite unfortunate and painful that Nda-Isaiah died at a critical period when his wealth of experience would be needed to chart a course out of Nigeria’s present socio-political and economic challenges.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I write on behalf of myself, the Honourable Federal Commissioners, Director-General, management and staff of the National Population Commission to convey our heartfelt sympathy to you and the entire family of LEADERSHIP Newspapers on the demise of Sam Nda-Isaiah, a Pharmacist, and entrepreneur, and a journalist-cum-founder of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers on December 11, 2020.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah will be remembered as a grassroots politician who believed in the unity of the country. He deployed his newspaper to preach religious, ethnic, and political tolerance. He was a bridge builder who reached out to people across divides and demonstrated an abiding faith and commitment to the unity and progress of our dear nation”.

The NPC chairman was accompanied by the commission’s DG, Dr Ismaila Ghaji Bello and commissioner representing Nasarawa State, Almu Bala.

He Was A Promoter of Nigeria’s Unity – Urban Shelter

For its part, a real estate firm, Urban Shelter, described the late Nda-Isaiah as a promoter of Nigeria’s unity.

This was contained in a condolence letter jointly signed by Urban Shelter’s

Chairman, Mal Ibrahim Aliyu and the MD/CEO, Saadiya Amina, addressed

to the group managing director, LEADERSHIP Group, Mr Elazeh, and received at the company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

The letter reads: “The board, management and staff of Urban Shelter Ltd express our deepest sorrow and are saddened to hear about the demise of the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group/NATIONAL ECONOMY, pharmacist, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“Pharmacist Samuel Nda-Isaiah was a wonderful individual, a consummate professional, a visionary, a passionate statesman, and a promoter of Nigeria’s unity who held the traditional title of Kakakaki Nupe. He will be hugely missed”.

They prayed Almighty God to grant him eternal rest while giving the media organisation and his family the fortitude to bear the “heavy” loss.

His Death, Great Loss To The Nation – Arewa Youths

Also, the Arewa Youths for Peace and Security described the demise of the late Nda-Isaiah as a great loss to Nigeria and humanity in general.

The group’s director of publicity, Salihu Dantata Mahmud, made the remark when he paid a condolence visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “I learnt about the sudden death of our big brother, Sam Nda-Isaiah, with rude shock. I was out of town then. I know death is inevitable but at this time, it is a great loss to Nigeria as a country and to humanity as a whole.

“He was a pharmacist turned publisher whose contributions to the print

media have helped many homes. The investment he did single-handedly has

helped many families to feed and pay their children’s school fees among others.

“He also added value to our polity, especially when he had to contest for the highest office in the country, that is, as a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

He said even though the late media chief did not emerge victorious in the process, he never ceased to make valuable contributions to developmental issues and to criticise where necessary, especially regarding the failure of government to provide security for the people as well as the fight against corruption.

“At this time that the country is striving to see that we do away with crimes of kidnapping, armed banditry, terrorism and corruption, it is unfortunate that we have lost this patriotic elder statesman”, Mahmud noted.

He further said people like him who had the opportunity of knowing the deceased are aware that the late Nda-Isaiah was one Nigerian who never discriminated against anyone based on religion, class or tribe.

He continued: “Even though coming from the Nupe race, he tried as much as possible

and used his tabloid, LEADERSHIP Newspaper, to integrate and project the country into global acceptability, in view of which, in most cases when issues have to do with him, we all support.

“He had a column that he used to write called “Last Word”, which

comes up every Monday at the back page of LEADERSHIP. It was one write up

which elder statesmen, artisans, security officers, and even legal luminaries took time to read because it taught them to always do the right thing, how and when”.

According to him, there is nothing anyone can do at this time other than to pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest, forgive all his shortcomings, and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said what was needed now was for all those he left behind to join hands to make the LEADERSHIP brand flourish even more.

“At this time we need to join hands to see that LEADERSHIP does not sink. I know the management team now are courageous and dogged and have all it takes to move the paper forward. It is a paper for the truth, the watchdog and mouth piece of the less privileged.

“It will never go down; it will move geometrically. I solicit the support of

all of us that he has left behind to say that this is the time the LEADERSHIP Group should be made to flourish even much more. All of us should patronise this newspaper in our different ways, both the public and private sectors because that is the only way to sustain his legacy and the future of his family”.

NUJ, Ex-LEADERSHIP Staff Hold Evening of Tributes Today

Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral rites for the late Nda-Isaiah commencing tomorrow with a virtual tributes’ session in which prominent Nigerians are billed to participate, the Abuja chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) alongside former employees of the LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group will today hold an evening of tributes in honour of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The programme will take place at the NUJ secretariat located at Utako district of Abuja at 4pm.

He Lived An Impactful Life, Says Former LEADERSHIP COO

Also, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Dele Fanimo, yesterday said the late chairman of LEADERSHIP Group led an impactful life.

“It’s quite devastating. Words cannot describe the loss, the shock, the devastation, but we take solace in the fact that he lived and impactful life. He lived for others,” he said.

Fanimo pointed out that many who were not close to him while he was alive mistook the late chairman for a bully.

“They saw Sam Nda-Isaiah as a bully, but if you were close to him, and you

were able to break that facade, you would see that he was as meek as a

dove.”

He said even though he left the company, his intimacy with the chairman was there till his last moment.

“We had our differences over the job, but it never lasted for a day or two. I left the company without his consent. I was on my way to Lagos when he received my resignation letter, but we continued to talk till his last moment, just to make sure that things go on well here. It is quite unfortunate, but we cannot question God. I just pray that the legacy he left behind is sustained by those he left behind,” he said.