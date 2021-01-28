BY GODWIN ENNA |

Victims of banditry attacks in Katsina State have cried out saying that they have lost everything to the bandits. The victims have therefore called for assistance from government and others.

The Katsina State government recently inaugurated a 10-man committee to conduct census on victims and orphans of banditry attacks in the eight frontline local government areas of the state.

The committee chaired by the state’s deputy governor, QS Mannir Yakubu, is to look into the impact of banditry on the socio-economic well-beingof the affected communities, identify orphans and widows in the affected areas as well as to suggest the kind of assistance to be provided to them and to source fund for the project.

The measure is geared towards ameliorating the suffering of the people whose livelihoods were destroyed as a result of the activities of bandits.

Findings by LEADERSHIP show that properties including farmlands and products plus domestic animals worth billions of naira were lost to cattle rustling, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

In the recent statistics released by state Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), it was revealed that over 33,000 people were forced out of their homes to take shelter across major cities of the state, out of these numbers, 20,868 are children; 8,886 females, while 3,376 adults are males.

Most of these victims lost everything including their beloved bread winners which forced them to desert their ancestral homes.

LEADERSHIP, however, discussed with some of the victims and they narrated how the activities of bandits have crippled their businesses and pushed them to poverty.