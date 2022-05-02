Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, reassured workers in the state that his administration would not renege in its resolve at prioritizing their welfare, as well as providing conducive working environment for them.

The governor also disclosed that his administration had so far paid the sum of N8. 4 billion out of the N14. 4 billion cooperative deductions and loans owed workers in the state between the periods of May, 2019 till March, 2022.

The governor, who made the disclosure while speaking during the Workers’ Day celebration held at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, the state capital, also hinted that efforts were ongoing by his administration to settle the balance of N6 billion as soon as the state’s economy improved for better.

Abiodun, who was responding to the plethora of demands tabled by the leadership of both the Nigeria Labour Congress and that of the Trade Union Congress stated that his administration would look into the issue of the workers’ non- payment of leave allowances spanning a period of seven years as well as issues surrounding the Contributing Pension Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, issues bothering on non-remittance of the cooperative deductions; non payments of the Contributory Pensions Deductions, as well as needs for the local governments’ full autonomy among others had dominated the workers’ demands in the speech delivered by the duo of Comrades: Emmanuel Bankole (NLC) and Akeem Lasisi (TUC).

Responding to their demands, however, Abiodun said his administration had approved and released workers’ promotion letters for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020; provided housing schemes for the workers through the allocation of houses at Prince Court, Kemta Idi-Aba, Abeokuta and Kobape Estate.

Harping on the theme of this year’s Workers Day: “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria”, the governor noted that the theme is apt and speaks to the state of affairs in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT