ADVERTISEMENT

By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has stated that the current registration and revalidation exercise has captured over 12 million members and counting.

It added that with the current drive, the party was poised to becoming the largest political party in Africa.

Secretary, Caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe who represented the chairman CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, said this while inaugurating the APC constitution review committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Sen. Akpanudoedehe said this review became necessary so as to enable the party reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party.

“At the formation stages, parties will often adopt the minimum requirements needed to secure registration, but as a pro-people party, the APC leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni believes that in rebuilding the party, there must be reforms that reflect the current trends and aspirations of the owners of the party – that is the people, the masses.

“Of course, no constitution is perfect and law itself is not a finished product, but, work in-progress. Our party has grown quite large in the last few years and is poised to become the largest party in the continent with the on-going membership registration and re-validation exercise, hence we must have a set of laws that is near-perfect, by filling the lacunas! Therefore, your work is well set-out for you” he said.

Speaking after their inauguration, chairman of the 8-member constitution review committee, Prof. Tahiti Mamman said “a vibrant constitutional foundation is fundamental for certainty and clarity of power, functions, processes and privileges in the institution”.

The committee has a month to complete its assignment.