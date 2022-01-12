Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) with technical support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has pledged to boost the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) as schools reopen in Nigeria.

The decision results from a joint assessment conducted in the first quarter of 2021 to identify ways of improving, scaling up and sustaining the NHGSF.

NHGSF was launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2016.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by WFP yesterday in Abuja, said the NHGSFP remains an important intervention of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to fight hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and education.

Farouq said it is an investment that is fully funded by the federal government because of its sheer potential as a development driver.

She said, “We at the FMHADMSD are here to ensure that this programme is strengthened and sustained so that it can continue to support the needs of the children, families, women and communities it targets. The technical support from the World Food Programme is therefore timely, relevant and well appreciated.

The WFP country director, Ronald Sibanda, stressed that one of the best ways of fighting hunger and preventing malnutrition among children is to provide them with a healthy school meal.

“Nigeria is a good example of where the government has taken the lead from day one and invested resources and funding into the design and implementation of its National Homegrown School Feeding Programme.

‘’This is a great initiative and WFP is very pleased to provide technical support for the Government of Nigeria,” Sibanda said.