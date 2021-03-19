Since its inception back in 2009, the concept of cryptocurrencies has become exponentially popular and Bitcoin, the most popular crypto currency, continues to trend all over the news, all across the world.

Even though the exact number of existing crypto currency traders cannot be quoted, chappuis halder suggests that this number stood somewhere between 51.2 to 52.4 million back in 2019, which speaks volumes about how the hype of cryptos has taken over the world. Moreover, the number of cryptocurrencies that currently exist, is about 4000, which verify the claim regarding the popularity of this concept.

While there are several reasons which make cryptocurrencies so popular, one of the major reasons why people reunite behind this concept is the fact that crypto currencies are decentralized and there is no regulatory body that oversees it.

People believe that lack of human interference and decentralization is an indication of more freedom, making it an attractive prospect. Then of course, there is the potential for high returns as well, which attracts a lot of people from all over the world to trade crypto currencies.

What 2021 Might Hold for Cryptocurrencies in Africa?

2020 was an interesting year for crypto currencies, especially the pioneer of crypto currencies, Bitcoin, which went on to reach an all-time high in December 2020. It then broke its own record and touched $52,340 in February this year.

African countries are yet to regulate crypto currencies, which has played a partial role in the rise of its popularity in Africa. Given the lack of proper access to banks and political instability in some African countries, the people have started ditching the traditional means of financial transactions and have resorted to the use of crypto-based services such as that used for remittances.

Moreover, Africa has a relatively large proportion of younger population, who are willing and able to adopt and understand emerging technologies such as the crypto currencies. The people in a lot of African countries have already embraced mobile-based financial transaction services, which they find more convenient and accessible compared to traditional banks.

The Big Players

Recently, there has been a rise in the interest in crypto currencies shown by hedge funds, institutional investors, insurance funds, and even influential billionaires such as Elon Musk. Seeing entities with influence and networth as large rallying behind how attractive this concept is, the public certainly feels more confident about crypto currencies as well.

Acceptability

2021 will certainly contribute towards the rise of crypto’s acceptability. Traditionally, one of the major drawbacks of using crypto currencies as a medium of exchange has been the fact that these currencies aren’t accepted for transactions entirely.

This trend seems to be changing and the latest example of it is PayPal, which recently allowed their customers to use a PayPal account to purchase crypto currencies. The move by PayPal has made it easier for people to trade crypto currencies, making cryptos such as Bitcoin even more volatile.

Conclusion:

Some crypto currencies have indeed proven to be resilient and if there’s one thing that we can say for sure, it is that crypto currencies aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and developing nations such as those in Africa are positioned well to benefit from it.