Altine frowned and looked at me, I responded, “I’m not surprised you’re probably paying them for teaching her yourself.” Rakiya looked concerned, “I will visit the school and make a complaint, it’s really annoying,” she said in frustration, making her final selection of dresses to turn to the jewelries Altine’s sales girl had placed before her in a raffia basket like tray.

“And to think we pay so much per year, I really have to make a complaint. The other day she brought home French assignment, I didn’t understand a thing and Farida told me they had not covered any of the things in her homework book in class.”

I sat there thinking silently, what sort of school was it that the teachers abandon their work for parents of their pupils? Wasn’t that totally reckless? Rakiya did go to the school to see the principal, she had called Altine and gave her gist of what had happened.

Other parents had been complaining about that particular teacher! How she loaded the children with homework of what they never studied in class banking on their parents to do the teaching. How awful! This was only proof that work ethics in this country is dying and needs revamping