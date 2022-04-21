It was during the ill-fated third republic that Engineer Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso surfaced on the national political scene when he emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives. Since then, even with all the setbacks that he suffered at various stages of his political journey, he has never looked back.

Upon the return of democracy to the country in 1999 after a prolonged military rule, he courageously took off from where he stopped and thereafter became two-time Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence and Distinguished Senator, all of which have given him a clear edge over most of his political peers. Kwankwaso, having been able to construct for himself a support base that is both wide and solid, has already become a figure whose substance and place in the existing political arrangement, at least in the North, are practically unrivalled.

It is certainly not just because he is a former Governor, former Minister and former Senator that he has become such a highly prominent politician whose words and actions are always weighty enough to determine the course of political events in his areas of operation. The Kwankwasiyya Movement that he, upon his re-election as the Governor of Kano State in 2011, founded and which he proudly uses as an instrument of intimidation and bargaining chip in the pursuit of his political ambition is currently a structure that is strong and effective enough to rattle most of his opponents and even political co-travellers.

While in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwankwaso created and nurtured impressively large and fanatical supporters, whom he carried into and out of some necessary arrangements or formations that served as the major management organs of the two parties. The Kwankwasiyya Movement is, undeniably, both a force that significantly serves the interests of not only the founder but also a lot of its members and a threat that weakens the capacity of its opponents.

All these achievements are what must have made Kwankwaso to continue to have some big dreams. He appears to have believed that his records are a reason for him to think that he has the capacity to initiate actions that can always be game-changers in the course of political developments in the country.

Just like most other politicians of his standing , Kwankwaso is a consistent power-seeker who, since the end of his second term as Governor of Kano State in 2015, has put his eyes on the topmost political position in the country. His presidential aspiration which followed the formation of the APC in which he fully participated was a foreseen action that turned out to be a development to which a lot of Nigerians paid attention and/or even actively facilitated.

But the clear uniqueness of his style continuously compels observers to conclude that his mission is not all about contest or power acquisition. Almost every bit of his political activism is adequately suggestive of a strong desire, on his part, to create and sustain a colony in which he will or has already become an emperor. His ability to take full advantage of the high political sensitivity of his immediate environment in the execution of his self-making project shows a desperation to attain an exalted position in the political structure of, particularly, the North, thereby leaving only a few people in doubt over what he wants.

His recent entry into and take over of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is another adventure that, more than any other one in the past, will make or mar his political ambition. Contrary to what obtained in the PDP and the APC in which he was just one of the chieftains, he is now basically the owner of the NNPP and therefore reserves the right to determine its structural and operational frameworks.

Already the NNPP has begun to boldly register its presence in some critical North-Western States with, apart from the members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, a lot of aggrieved members of the APC and the PDP as well as some others freely joining it. The rate of the spread of the party and the resultant growth indicate that a lot more life has been injected into it, which means that it can now, in some places, rub shoulders with the big two.

This development is an opportunity for Kwankwaso to demonstrate all his skills of political mobilisation and party management which are the major requirements for a relatively hitch-free consolidation and rapid realization of bids. Whatever he does with the NNPP between now and the time of elections will show whether or not he truly has the capacity to bring a transformation that can be akin to a political revolution, at least, in those areas where he has influence.

As a political leader, Kwankwaso has the absolute right to define and pursue his own ambitions which will obviously be the basis upon which the programmes of the NNPP can be designed. The party is readily available for him as both a platform for contest and a recognised machinery for the sustenance and the re-enforcement of his political superiority over some other groups and it is therefore a perfect instrument, far greater than Kwankwasiyya Movement in terms of reach, content and outlook, that can fully serve his interests.

Although he shares some backgrounds with some of the most prominent Kano politicians like the founder of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) late Malam Aminu Kano, late Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Rimi who was a radical Governor of the defunct Kano State and some others, his politics is not a continuation of theirs. While he always, in terms of appearance–the red cap and everything—tries to look like Aminu and also struggles to be as loquacious and foul-mouthed as Rimi, he apparently lacks the basic ideological orientation to step into their shoes.

The Kwankwaso politics which the NNPP now represents is fundamentally a platform for the expression of interests or concerns, declaration of intentions and launch of attacks against opponents in the course of which some objectives might have been or are likely to be achieved. This explains a lot of the agitations that were carried out under the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the renewed or completely fresh ones that are being voiced out now; a combination of which brings out clearly his chosen political path.

The 2023 General Elections are a watershed that will determine the political future of a leader who has successfully cultivated a large following for himself, but whose latest adventure is heavily pregnant. It is the effective management of the process to ensure that it works in his favour that is Kwankwaso’s biggest challenge now.