Yakubu John

Marriage is believed to be an institution where two or more persons come together to share love and life. Love as they say, is a beautiful thing. In this interview, Ejike Ejike samples opinions of what marriage means to some people.

My idea of marriage is spending the rest of your life with someone you can always turn to. Someone you are in love with. The first person you want to inform when something good happens and the one you want to cry to when something bad happens.

I think marriage is God’s way of giving us true companionship.

I like a woman that is thoughtful and caring, respectful and most of all, God fearing. For the sake of preferences, I like smallish women because I am not too big myself.

I also want a woman that is ready to push me and encourage me at all times and also confident enough to tell me the truth even if it will hurt.

I just feel like that’s what I want in a wife.

Priscilla Agbo

Marriage to me means selfless, committed and loyal to a partner.

In any relationship I am going into, my kind of man to marry will be someone that is selfless, committed, loyal and consistent.

This is because I want to be as invested as he is in whatever we have going on. Keeping the energy, making sure we help each other grow mentally, spiritually, emotionally in all ramifications of life.

I want a marriage with a man I can make decisions with or someone that can make decisions without me and I won’t fret because I know such decision will be in my own interest.

Justin Dakop

I prefer such person because that is all I crave for in a partner and once I get someone like this, I am never leaving him.

Marriage requires a partner who supports your personal and career goals. The partner must know that not everything in your marriage will be about them, or about you as a couple. You both will have individual goals, and they will be by your side cheering all the way. They won’t feel threatened by the time and energy you put into achieving your goals because they share your goals.

An ideal partner will defend you whether against people who are standing up to you, a family member, or a friend. I want a partner who will not let people treat me badly..

For those reading this, they should also have it at the back of their minds that:

Choosing the right person (and being a good partner yourself) is critical for a lasting relationship and long-term satisfaction.

Marriage means companionship to me. I believe my type woman is someone I can share my success, failure, peace and crisis with and the love still remains the same regardless.

She also has to be an intellectual person, who most times, thinks for me in my absence or when I can’t be reached, she takes the wheel and acts in my place.

An honest, emphatic and genuine person.

I prefer such person because of the peace of mind/calmness she brings to me and with my kind of tedious work, I really crave that energy.

Marriage to Veronica means a man that can take care of her. According to her, I am of the opinion that before I can marry a man, he should be well to do. I know some people might look at my view or perspective as irrational due to the ideology most people hold that marriage should be 50/50. I am not of the same school of thought.

I feel my husband should be able to provide for the family singlehandedly. Once I have found that person, then I am ready to settle down.

Such person is my preference because he can take care of me and my everyday needs.

Marriage to me requires love. Aside love, my wife should be someone I can actually have good conversations. It’s not for the fact that I love to see her beautiful face but because of the intelligent conversations.

I would like to marry someone that loves to see, view, observe and weigh things completely from various perspectives and also one that will be the pillar of understanding.

My marriage partner must be a moral woman. I wouldn’t enforce the Godly woman nature that every man feels they are entitled to. Morality does it for me because I feel that it is a common ground from there we can grow.

Also, I want a self-reliant woman who has something doing and can take care of herself. She should also know how to cook nice meals.

Marriage to me means a strong independent man in all situations. The man I want to marry must be independent in situations where he has to make tough decisions. He must be able to value himself, plan for the future and know when to come up with a new plan immediately if the former isn’t working out. He must a goal-oriented man for the marriage to work.

Marriage requires a level-headed person, someone who is calm in tough situations, when I’m tensed. So my kind of man should be calm even in face of difficulties. I want a partner who treats others the way that they want to be treated. A person who has a kind character is more likely to treat you with care and respect.

The kind of man I want for marriage has to possess these qualities.

Maria Isa

Marriage requires proper communication. Without proper communication, marriage will not last. My partner should be someone that can communicate effectively so we can coexist in peace.

He must be a great listener and problem solver because life has its challenges and it is better with this type of partner.

Someone that is Godfearing. He is not just prayerful but he is also good to others.

An understanding person so opinions won’t always cause conflict.

A man that is considerate and respectful.

A family oriented person because it takes a village to raise a child and you need to have people around to make your home.

A hardworking man that his goals align with yours.

A stable partner that plans ahead so there won’t be any surprises.