SIM Cards registration is one of the few businesses one can start with little capital if one already has a structure/shop.

According to a telecom agent, Mrs Philomena Efe, one does not need to have thousands of Naira before he/she becomes an agent to any of the telecom operators.

Major Requirements

Major requirements include a minimum of secondary school certificate and a block/brick structure or shop that is ventilated, has constant electricity and is conducive, says Efe.

“Rent a shop, present your secondary school certificate to any of the telecom companies, for instance, Airtel and tell the telecom company that you want to become its SIM card agent.

“If you meet these requirements, Airtel and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will come and inspect your shop and after that, NCC will give, for instance, Airtel the approval to enroll you as an agent. You will be given a laptop to commence business,” she adds.

Profitability

After getting a nod to start SIM card registration, Efe said an agent can start making profit of nothing less than N50,000 per week (though, it all depends on the location of your shop), by simply registering SIM cards.

“You can buy your SIM cards from the telecom company, which will be sold to customers at a fixed price of N100 after registration. During promo, we register and give out the SIM cards for free, then the telecom company would pay us N100 or N80 if the customer recharges the SIM card and uses it to make a call within 24 hours.

“If your shop is at a strategic place, one can make up to N50,000 per week or even more, depending on how many SIM cards you were able to sell and register,” she points out.

In addition to SIM registration, a SIM card Agent to Glo, MTN, 9mobile and Airtel, Mrs Olamide Ayodeji says, “We make extra cash by selling airtime and if you have money, you can sell phones and phones accessories.”

Business Challenges

Since last year, there was a directive from telecom companies that SIM card agents would need to have different shops to remain their agents.

“Prior to this directive, we use one shop to register SIM cards of all telecom operators. With this directive, if I want to be an MTN, Glo or Airtel SIM card agent, I must have three different shops to do that. So, I have to pay rent for three different shops every month,” Efe lamented, while appealing to NCC to change that directive.

Another challenge is the requirement for National Identity Number (NIN) before an agent can register the SIM card of a customer. “While this is a welcome development, it is sad to say that, NIN gave Nigerians numbers since April, 2021, but has not activated those numbers. That has really slowed down business recently,” Ayodeji says.