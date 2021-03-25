While there are many platforms that you can use to earn a profit, cryptocurrencies are becoming popular. There are plenty of blockchain projects that are currently rolling in the market and it can be difficult for investors to choose the perfect option. One such blockchain project is the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano was created as an alternative to Ethereum and it was the first peer-reviewed decentralized blockchain protocol that utilized a scientific approach. Cardano developers aim to create such a blockchain that can process plenty of transactions at a low cost. Furthermore, the developers are also working on protecting users’ data by integrating the distributed ledger technology.

Let’s take a look at why so many investors prefer Cardano and why are people so sure of its bright future.

Benefits of Cardano

Cardano has a combination of Ethereum and Bitcoin but it has made some amendments and introduced some other features and twigs that help overcome the limitations on the previous two currencies.

The most highlighted and unique approach of Cardano developers is based on peer-reviewed scientific evidence and scientific philosophy. Thus, it implies that all the new features will have to be developed, reviewed, and agreed upon by the academics before its implementation.

Security

As it is a smart contract platform, it provides safety through its two-layered structure. The Cardano Settlement Layer handles all the transactions with minimum transaction fees. Simultaneously, there is a Cardano computation layer that is a set of protocols to run smart contracts. Thus, it helps the developers to create a decentralized app, make changes for end-users, and enable security.

Proof of Stake Consensus Algorithm

Let’s draw a comparison here with reference to bitcoin and Ethereum. The proof of work protocol requires a massive amount of electricity to verify transactions. Bitcoin and Ethereum, both follow the proof of work protocol. However, Cardano follows the proof of stake protocol which consumes less energy that leads to low transaction fees.

Scalability

The previous generation blockchains like bitcoin and Ethereum 1.0 allow a limited number of transactions per second. Transactions per second (TPS) is an important part of the blockchain as it implies how many transactions a blockchain network can process in one second.

Cardano deals with the most problems of less TPS and it implements the Ouroboros protocol. This protocol builds on top of the above-mentioned proof of stake model and ensures high speed. It further makes sure that everybody has a chance of earning a reward. The advanced features of Cardano include separation of layers and mathematical security.

Uses of Cardano

Centralized structures and procedures have many issues such as a high amount of manual workflow, poor governance, procedural inefficiency, limited transparency, high cost, data breaches, and fraud. Thus, Cardano is based on blockchain technology that aims to solve these problems by providing a centralized platform.

As Cardano is an open-source platform for smart contracts, it can accommodate a wide range of use cases for solving problems in various and multiple industries. It includes education, retail, government, healthcare, finance, and even agriculture.

Is it a Good Investment?

There are several factors which are needed to answer this question. The total number of ADA coins is limited so the coin is inflation resistant. The decentralized nature makes the coin secure and layering architecture improves scalability. All in all, Cardano is a unique coin and has good potential. If you want to invest in Cardano, you can use auto trading platforms like the news spy.

Conclusion

Cardano has proved to be a valuable cryptocurrency with a significant market cap and a massive trading volume each day. Thus, it is becoming popular among cryptocurrency users after Bitcoin and Ethereum.