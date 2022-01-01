It is the end of one year and the beginning of another. The past year, 2021, will forever be an unforgettable one for Nigerians across all parts. It was a particularly difficult year, and what happened in it will largely shape the desires, expectations and aspirations of Nigerians in the New Year. As it happens with every new year, a lot of people and organisations will be making new year resolutions based on where they are now, where they want to be in the coming years(s) and improvements and lifestyle changes they need to make to get there.

Going by the experience of Nigerians in the past year, there are a few changes they would like to see for a better national life.

First is the matter of security. There needs to be drastic improvement in the level of security Nigerians enjoy in their country. At the moment the armed forces are in intense battle with terrorists mostly in the northern parts of the country. That they are recording progress is not in doubt. The killing of top terrorist commanders and fighters and the surrender of thousands of Boko Haram members to troops is evidence of that.

But the terrorist and bandits still strike at will, kill and kidnap people in droves all over the north. They now hold territory and collect taxes in many parts of the North, and kidnapping for ransom has become a thriving multi-billion-naira industry. Kidnap incidents are taking place every day that do not make it to the media. This must change. The security agencies must tackle this menace from the base – by targeting the sponsors of terror and cutting off their source of funds and arms.

Allied to this is the need to push for the release of several thousands of persons wallowing in kidnappers’ dens across the country this year, prominent among them are students and pupils. About 100 Chibok girls remain unaccounted for seven years and eight months since they were abducted; Leah Sharibu, who President Muhammadu Buhari promised to do his utmost to rescue, is still with her abductors for over three years and ten months after she was stolen from her dormitory in Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018; 58 students of Federal Government College Yauri in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, have been abducted for more than six months now, while eight Islamiyya pupils in Katsina State have not been recovered after more than four months. Of late it seems nobody is talking about looking for these schoolchildren. The state cannot just abandon them like that. Search for them should be revived this year and pursued to a logical conclusion. It is the same for others in similar circumstances.

The federal government should quickly complete the process of designating bandits as terrorists by gazetting the court pronouncement to that effect so that the rules of engagement with them would be scaled up. The bandits and terrorists now shoot down fighter jets; there is no reason the Super Tucano jets and other high-calibre arsenal should not be unleashed on them so that Nigerians can have peace. Also, more adoption of intelligence gathering and technology will help overcome the outlaws.

Without stopping the bandits and terrorists, Nigeria can’t hope to overcome its food insecurity and attract significant foreign investment. No sane person will put his money in an unsafe environment.

Nigerians are going through serious economic and financial crises. In the last year, galloping inflation has made nonsense of the citizens’ purchasing power and many more tens of millions are hurtling down below the poverty line. A few days ago, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed gave a pass mark to the present administration’s achievements on security and the economy. This is no time for propaganda. For the country to be borrowing extensively and servicing its national debt (not paying the capital) with almost all her yearly income is a sign of present and future trouble. Also, the country cannot industrialise with the power sector delivering more darkness than electricity. This government has to have the courage to revoke the power privatisation exercise in order to get it right. Otherwise, we will continue to move around in circles on this matter.

This year, Nigerians would like to see the fight against corruption become more efficient and effective. The recent revelations about civil servants being found with hundreds of houses shows the system is still porous for smart crooks to exploit. There needs to be stringent deterrence to stop the malpractice. The China approach seems to work for the most populous nation on earth. Maybe, we should borrow a leaf from it. Corruption – in its various aspects – is the reason we cannot attain most of our national goals. Nigeria needs to kill it, or it will completely ruin the country.

Elections are around the corner. Nigerians are desirous of being able to freely choose their leaders – which they have been largely denied since 1999 due to elite conspiracy to enthrone and perpetuate individuals whose primary goal is self-interest rather than public interest. This year presents an opportunity to the present administration to produce a new electoral bill and religiously implement its provisions so we can have clean elections. Without political leaders getting their mandate from the people, there is no way Nigeria can have the dividend of democracy which manifests in a better quality of leadership and higher standard of living.

As a newspaper, we encourage Nigerians not to give up but to remain hopeful and patriotic in whatever they do, for nation building is everybody’s business.