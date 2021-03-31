By Royal Ibeh

While studies have shown that there is no known cause of Down Syndrome (DS) in children, the founder, Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation, Tola Makinde said DS is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a 3rd copy of chromosome 21.

This means that some of the cells in the body contain 47 chromosomes, being the extra copy of chromosome 21, said Makinde, adding that this additional genetic material results in the range of physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disabilities and developmental characteristics facial features associated with DS.

How early can this syndrome be detected? The founder said, “In some cases, babies with DS are identified before birth as a result of Prenatal tests (either amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling). But most times, the presence of the syndrome is indicated soon after birth because of the way the baby looks (Physical features). There are up to 50 features but a baby will present with at least five.”

Makinde said parents cannot exactly avoid having children with DS, as the condition can visit any family. “It is what you do with it that matters. It is not a respecter of persons, culture, ethnic, tribe or religion,” she added.

It is saddened to know that the soiety is far from being compassionate or empathetic towards children or individuals with DS, said Makinde, adding that people need to understand and be an advocate of all forms of disabilities in Nigeria.

Makinde however urged caregivers/parents not to lock them up. She said, “This is a very wrong approach and it is one of the key reasons we keep advocating for persons with DS. Locking them up would do no good. Instead, I encourage parents and caregivers to bring them out, search for special facilities who cater to special needs of persons with intellectual disabilities like ours and enrol them and give them the best care.”

For expectant women who are likely to have children with DS or children with additional needs, Makinde advised that they should hold their horses, find a support group, and be the microphone for their sons and daughters.

“After birth, they would further understand that they are not alone on this journey and then become stronger as they believe in their children. With intervention and timely support, they can be educated, supported and become self-advocates who found their voices because their parents never gave up on them,” she said.